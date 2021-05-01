Un calciatore dello Spezia salterà il Napoli per squalfica: le ultime

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Durante il match tra Hellas VeronaSpezia, M’Bala Nzola è stato ammonito al tredicesimo minuto di gioco. L’attaccante salterà la sfida contro il Napoli per somma di ammonizioni, in programma sabato prossimo allo Stadio Alberto Picco.

