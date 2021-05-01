PRIMAVERA – Benevento-Napoli, il risultato finale

Davide D'Alessio
Si conclude BeneventoNapoli, match valevole per la ventesima giornata del Campionato Primavera 2. Il match termina col punteggio di 3-2 per gli azzurri, che attualmente occupano la terza posizione in classifica.

