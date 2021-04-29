Manchester United-Roma, il parziale della gara

Pasquale Caldarelli
Manchester United e Roma si sfidano per la semifinale di andata di Europa League. il primo tempo, disputatosi in Inghilterra, vede la Roma in vantaggio.

Risultato parziale 1-2

Marcatori: Bruno Fernandes, Pellegrini (R), Dzeko

