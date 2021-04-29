FOTO – Lady Politano si gode il Golfo di Napoli

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

La compagna di Politano, Ginevra, ha pubblicato una foto su Instagram che ritrae il Golfo di Napoli. Di seguito la foto.

Articolo precedenteMandarini: “Gattuso? Nella vita mai dire mai, ma per ora escludo possa rimanere”
Articolo successivoSconcerti: “Gattuso alla Fiorentina? La trattativa si è interrotta”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE