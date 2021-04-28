Verso Napoli-Cagliari, oggi la ripresa degli allenamenti per gli azzurri

Vincenzo Ercolano
Dopo il successo a Torino e un giorno di riposo, il Napoli riprende oggi gli allenamenti al Training Center.

Gli azzurri preparano il match contro il Cagliari in programma domenica alle ore 15 allo Stadio Maradona per la 34esima giornata di Serie A.

