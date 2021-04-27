Giorno libero per gli azzurri dopo la vittoria contro il Torino, domani la ripresa degli allenamenti

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Dopo il successo a Torino, il Napoli riprenderà domani gli allenamenti al Training Center. Gli azzurri preparano il match contro il Cagliari in programma domenica alle ore 15:00 per la 34esima giornata di Serie A.

Articolo precedenteAg. Osimhen: “Chi lo critica è perché non lo conosce. Con Gattuso ha un ottimo rapporto”
Articolo successivoBargiggia: “La percentuale che Gattuso resti è molto bassa”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE