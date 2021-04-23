Castel Volturno – Oggi giornata di riposo, domani la ripresa degli allenamenti

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Dopo il successo contro la Lazio, il Napoli riprenderà domani gli allenamenti al Training Center.

Gli azzurri preparano il match contro il Torino allo Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in programma lunedì alle ore 18.30.

Fonte: www.sscnapoli.it

Articolo precedenteFOCUS REPORT CALCIO – 10 anni di grandi eventi calcistici in Italia: finale di Europa League, Torino 2014
Articolo successivoLega Serie A, chiusa l’Assemblea. Non si è parlato di Superlega

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE