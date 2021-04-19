Squalificati prossimo turno: sono in cinque, un calciatore del Napoli salta la Lazio!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Saranno in cinque gli squalificati della prossima giornata di Serie A.

Si tratta dei seguenti calciatori: Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Demme (Napoli), Diawara (Roma), Yoshida (Sampdoria), De Paul (Udinese)

