Ore di shock a Napoli, uomo investito e ucciso dal treno della Metro 1

Nicola Vincoli
L’incidente sarebbe avvenuto all’arrivo del treno che arrivava dalla stazione Dante. L’intero tratto è stato bloccato per effettuare i relativi controlli e per ricavare quanti più dati possibili per arrivare ad una prima ricostruzione.

