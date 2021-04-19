Goteborg, Hamsik torna sul campo e scrive: “Finalmente si torna a giocare”

Nicola Vincoli
L’ex capitano azzurro ha esordito con il Goteborg, nel campionato svedese, entrando ad un quarto d’ora dalla fine. Dopo la vittoria per 2-0 contro l’AIK, lo slovacco nelle storie posta una foto del match e le scrive: “Finalmente si torna a giocare!”

