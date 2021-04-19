Draghi: ”SuperLega? Bisogna tenere saldi i valori dello sport”

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Designated Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks to media after having accepted from Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the mandate to form a new Government, following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte, on February 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Designated Prime Minister Mario Draghi has formally accepted the mandate to form a new governement following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte. (Photo by Roberto Monaldo/AM POOL/Getty Images)

Anche Mario Draghi si è espresso sul dibattito del momento, la SuperLega. Ecco le dichiarazioni del primo ministro italiano:

”C’è grande attenzione su questa questione anche dal governo, che sostiene con fermezza la decisione delle autorità calcistiche nazionali ed europee per salvare l’identità, la meritocrazia e i valori che il calcio ha sempre trasmesso a livello sociale”.

