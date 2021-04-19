Bobo TV, Vieri: “Napoli-Inter? Pareggio giusto, adesso per i nerazzurri conterà soltanto vincere”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

L’ex calciatore Christian Vieri ha parlato della partita di ieri sul suo canale Twitch.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

“Il pareggio è più che giusto, l’Inter ha un grande vantaggio sul Milan. In questo finale di stagione conta solo vincere”.

Articolo precedenteCassano: “Escluderei Juve, Inter e Milan dal campionato”
Articolo successivoLa Roma avrebbe rifiutato l’invito alla SuperLega. L’indiscrezione

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE