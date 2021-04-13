VIDEO – Napoli, tutti i gol del mese di marzo: dal Sassuolo alla Roma!

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sul proprio profilo Instagram, il Napoli ha pubblicato un video riguardante tutte le reti realizzate dagli azzurri in Serie A nel mese di marzo.

