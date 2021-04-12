Bruno Longhi: “Osimhen non ha potuto giocare tantissimo, godo nel vederlo”

Nicola Vincoli
Il giornalista Bruno Longhi ha parlato a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

“Il Napoli ha fatto vedere bel gioco contro la Sampdoria. Osimhen? Non ha giocato tantissimo, ma godo nel vederlo”.

