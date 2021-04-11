VIDEO – Sampdoria-Napoli 0-2, l’editoriale di Chiariello

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Su Canale 21, in apertura del programma Campania Sport, è andato in onda l’editoriale di Umberto Chiariello. Il giornalista campano ha analizzato la prestazione del Napoli contro la Sampdoria, con un occhio al futuro. Qui il video dell’editoriale:

