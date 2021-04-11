SOCIAL – Osimhen dopo Samp-Napoli: “Continuiamo a combattere”

Luigi Di Palma
“Continuiamo a combattere“. Queste le parole, semplici se pur efficaci, che Victor Osimhen ha scritto sui propri profili social per spronare la squadra dopo la vittoria con la Samp. Una vittoria importante che porta anche la sua firma. Qui il post:

