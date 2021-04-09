Regione Campania, arrivato il bollettino odierno delle vaccinazioni

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Come di consueto, la Regione Campania ha diramato il bollettino contenente la situazione riguardo le vaccinazioni effettuate aggiornata al giorno venerdì 9 aprile

Articolo precedenteCoronavirus, il bollettino della regione Campania: i dati di oggi 9 aprile
Articolo successivoCovid, continua il focolaio della Nazionale: De Rossi ricoverato in ospedale!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE