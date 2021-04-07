LIVE – Gooooaaaaal! Insigne accorcia su rigore

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Osimhen si procura un calcio di rigore e Insigne si trasforma. Il Napoli si regala 4 minuti di speranza nel finale. Il destino ha voluto che Insigne calciasse un altro penalty contro i bianconeri.

