Hysaj, l’agente: “Milan? Il suo futuro è ancora incerto, nel giro di poco decideremo cosa fare”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Mario Giuffredi, agente di Elseid Hysaj, ha parlato del suo assistito ai microfoni di Radio Punto Nuovo.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

Milan? Il suo futuro è incerto, al momento può andare ovunque. Decideremo cosa fare nel giro di poco tempo”.

