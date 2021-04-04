SOCIAL – “Tanti auguri Senegal”, Kalidou Koulibaly festeggia l’indipendenza del suo paese

Il 4 aprile di ogni anno in Senegal si festeggia la festa dell’indipendenza dalla Francia, ottenuta nel 1960. Il difensore azzurro ha pubblicato un post sui social per celebrare l’anniversario.

Il post:

