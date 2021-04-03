Un calciatore della Sampdoria salta il Napoli per squalifica: le ultime

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Adrien Silva espulso al 58′ nel secondo tempo di Milan-Sampdoria, salta la prossima sfida di campionato contro il Napoli.

Articolo precedenteMONDONAPOLI LIVE – Test Crotone per il Napoli: ne parliamo ora in diretta
Articolo successivoDalla Spagna – Un club spagnolo su Milik: le ultime

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE