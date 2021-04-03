Milan-Sampdoria, il parziale dopo il primo tempo

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Termina il primo tempo dell’anticipo tra Milan-Sampdoria, match valevole per il ventinovesimo turno di Serie A. Un primo tempo abbastanza equilibrato sancisce la fine della prima frazione di gioco, sul punteggio di 0-0.

