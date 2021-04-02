FOTO – Fabian Ruiz commenta: “Tornato al lavoro”

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, il centrocampista del Napoli Fabian Ruiz ha pubblicato una foto del primo allenamento dopo il rientro dalla nazionale spagnola:

