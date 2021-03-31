Serie A, un calciatore del Napoli eletto come MVP: ecco di chi si tratta

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

La lega Serie A ha eletto il miglior calciatore del mese di marzo. E’ un calciatore del Napoli, infatti Lorenzo Insigne è stato eletto come “stella del mese”. Ecco il tweet:

