Napoli-Crotone sarà diretta da Di Martino: la designazione completa

Scritto da:
Fabio Prezioso
-

La Lega Serie A ha reso noto le designazioni arbitrali per la prossima giornata. Napoli-Crotone sarà diretta da Antonio Di Martino, con al Var Abisso. Questa la sestina completa:

Di Martino
Baccini-Berti
Iv: Pezzuto
Var: Abisso
Avar: Giallatini

