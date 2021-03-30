TMW – Ex Napoli, Cavani via da Manchester? Il padre fa sognare il Boca Juniors

Gaetano Formisano
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Edinson Cavani of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on October 24, 2020 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Come spiega Tuttomercatoweb, l’avventura al Manchester United di Edinson Cavani potrebbe già essere giunta al capolinea.

Infatti, il contratto dell’ex PSG e Napoli scadrà a giugno e, ad oggi, sembra più probabile un addio che un’estensione. Lo ha confermato anche il padre nei giorni scorsi, dicendo che “Al 60% andrà al Boca Juniors. Nulla è ancora deciso, lo United infatti proverà ancora a convincere il Matador, ma il destino sembra segnato.

