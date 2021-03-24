UFFICIALE – Inter-Sassuolo, stabilita la data del match

Ora è ufficiale: Inter-Sassuolo, match valido per la 28esima giornata di Serie A, si recupererà il 7 aprile alle ore 18,45. La gara sarà in contemporanea con Juventus-Napoli e non si giocherà la sera perché andrà in onda la Champions League.

