Kicker – Napoli, Younes parla del suo futuro: “A Francoforte sto bene, ecco cosa spero”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

L’esterno di proprietà del Napoli e in prestito all’Eintracht Francoforte Amin Younes, ha parlato brevemente a Kicker del suo futuro.

 “Qui sto bene e mi piacerebbe essere riscattato. Vorrei stare a lungo a Francoforte”.

