Repubblica – Napoli, in pole Inzaghi, altri tre sullo sfondo: le ultime

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta La Repubblica ad Aurelio De Laurentiis piace Simone Inzaghi, il quale ultimamente è stato spesso accostato al nome di Gennaro Gattuso. Ma non solo, sullo sfondo vi sono Juric, Gotti e Mihajlovic.

