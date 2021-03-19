UFFICIALE – Juventus, un giocatore guarito dal Covid: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Rodrigo Bentancur è guarito dal Coronavirus: questa la notizia appena comunicata dalla Juventus tramite il suo sito ufficiale. Il calciatore uruguaiano non sarà però, quasi sicuramente, a disposizione per la sfida con il Benevento.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE