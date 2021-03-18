La SSC Napoli ricorda la giornata nazionale delle vittime del Covid-19

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

La SSC Napoli attraverso un post sui propri canali ufficiali, ricorda la giornata nazionale delle vittime causate dal Covid-19.

Le parole del club: “Non dimenticheremo mai chi ci ha lasciato, torneremo insieme per ricordarvi”.

Di seguito il Tweet:

