LIVE – Milan-Napoli 0-1: rosso a Rebic per proteste

Aniello Maione
Proteste accese nel finale di gara. I giocatori rossoneri muovono diverse proteste verso l’arbitro. Pasqua mette ordine: rosso diretto a Rebic.

