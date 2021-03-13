Sassuolo-Hellas Verona, il parziale dopo il primo tempo

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Nell’anticipo tra Sassuolo e Verona, si conclude il primo tempo con il punteggio di 1-1. I neroverdi sono passati in vantaggio grazie alla rete segnata da Locatelli. Il gol del pareggio in favore degli scaligeri è stato segnato da Darko Lazovic.

