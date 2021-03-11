Inter, un centrocampista costretto all’operazione! Ecco di chi si tratta

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Secondo quanto comunicato dall’Inter, il centrocampista Arturo Vidal dovrà sottoporsi nella giornata di domani ad un intervento chirurgico in artoscopia per sofferenza meniscale del ginocchio sinistro.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE