Anche Malcuit rincuora Ghoulam: “Forza fratello”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
Malcuit Napoli

Dopo Arek Milik, anche Kevin Malcuit mostra vicinanza a Faouzi Ghoulam dopo l’infortunio, e lo fa tramite un messaggio su Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/drosekm/2524877704501079405/?igshid=1vu6y30jczfrd

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE