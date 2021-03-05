VIDEO – Il Napoli si avvicina alla sfida contro il Bologna con la gara del 2018: la clip

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, il Napoli ha ricordato la gara contro il Bologna del 2018, finita 3-1 per gli azzurri con Mertens protagonista dell’incontro con una doppietta.

Di seguito il video:

