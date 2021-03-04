TMW – Terminata l’assemblea dei diritti tv: nuovo rinvio

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-
Dazn Sky

Come riporta “Tuttomercatoweb.com” l’assemblea di Lega è terminata. Presenti erano tutti i club della Serie A e si è svolta online. Si tratta dei diritti tv del triennio 2021-2024, nuovi aggiornamenti ci saranno la settimana prossima.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE