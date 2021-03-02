SOCIAL – Il Napoli ricorda la vittoria del 2008 contro l’Inter

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sui propri profili social, il Napoli ha ricordato la vittoria per 1-0 contro l’Inter, avvenuta proprio il 2 marzo del 2008, 13 anni fa.

