Finale – Sampdoria-Atalanta 0-2: Juventus agganciata

Filippo Romano
Filippo Romano
-

L’Atalanta supera per due a zero la Sampdoria, espugnando lo stadio Marassi, grazie alle reti di Malinovsky e Gosens. Agganciata la Juventus a quota 46, anche se i bianconeri, hanno un match da recuperare contro il Napoli, di Gattuso.

