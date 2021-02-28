Il Benevento nostalgico: “Un anno fa dall’ultima partita con i nostri tifosi”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

Il Benevento, che alle 18 scenderà in campo contro il Napoli, ha pubblicato un tweet ricordando che è trascorso un anno dall’ultima partita giocata con il loro pubblico: “Un anno fa l’ultima con voi al Vigorito, ci mancate!”

