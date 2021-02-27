Radio KKN – Novità di formazione per il Benevento: Ghoulam torna titolare!

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Ciro Venerato, noto giornalista, ha dichiarato ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli che Faouzi Ghoulam domani sarà titolare dal primo minuto contro il Benevento.

Di seguito il Tweet:

