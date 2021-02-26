Insigne ospite ad una trasmissione di Maria De Filippi. Domani sarà in tv

Insigne sarà in tv. Infatti domani ci sarà come di consueto la trasmissione di Maria De Filippi su Canale 5, ovvero “C’è posta per te”. Lo special guest sarà, oltre Gerry Scotti, anche il capitano azzurro, Lorenzo Insigne.

