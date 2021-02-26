Insigne ospite ad una trasmissione di Maria De Filippi. Domani sarà in tv

Insigne sarà in tv. Infatti domani ci sarà come di consueto la trasmissione di Maria De Filippi su Canale 5, ovvero “C’è posta per te”. Lo special guest sarà, oltre Gerry Scotti, anche il capitano azzurro, Lorenzo Insigne.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.