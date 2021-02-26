Il Mattino – Ecco dove ADL ha seguito la partita contro il Granada

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Secondo quanto riportato dall’edizione odierna de “Il Mattino” il presidente del Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis ha guardato la partita di Europa League contro il Granada, valida per gli ottavi, nella sua casa a Roma.

