LIVE – Pareggia il Granada! Montoro tutto solo di testa fa 1-1!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Pareggio del Granada, Montoro tutto solo in area di rigore ha la libera di segnare e fare 1-1.

Ora è dura per il Napoli, che dovrebbe fare 3 gol per passare.

