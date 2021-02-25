Granada, la formazione ufficiale: confermati Gonalons e Machis

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Sono stati svelati anche gli undici titolari del Granada, tramite gli account ufficiali del club spagnolo.

Di seguito i titolari:

Granada (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Folquier, Duarte, German, Neva; Brice, Gonalons, Montoro; Machis, Molina, Kenedy.

