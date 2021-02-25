Fulvio Giuliani su Gattuso: “Forse si salva”

Giuseppe Crescibene
Fulvio Giuliani, giornalista di Rtl, ha espresso il suo commento, su Napoli-Granada, sui social. Il giornalista ha parlato della situazione di Gattuso e della partita. Di seguito il tweet:

