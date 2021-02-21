Sky, Cagliari – Eusebio Di Francesco verso l’esonero, la società ha già scelto il suo sostituto

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Dopo una lunga serie di risultati negativi, il Cagliari avrebbe deciso di esonerare Eusebio Di Francesco. Al suo posto la società avrebbe individuato Leonardo Semplici, ex allenatore della Spal. Lo riferisce Gianluca Di Marzio.

