Serie A – Milan Inter, le formazioni ufficiali del Derby

Alle 15:00 al Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro, andrà in scena il Derby Milan – Inter, scontro diretto fondamentale per la lotta al Campionato.

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic. All. Pioli

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.