Serie A – Milan Inter, le formazioni ufficiali del Derby

Raffaele Granata
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 26: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale clashes with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Alle 15:00 al Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro, andrà in scena il Derby Milan – Inter, scontro diretto fondamentale per la lotta al Campionato.
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic. All. Pioli

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

