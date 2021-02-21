Serie A – Il risultato parziale di Milan Inter

Scritto da:
Raffaele Granata
-
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 26: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale clashes with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

E’ appena finito il primo tempo di Milan Inter, derby di Milano importantissimo per le sorti di classifica di entrambe le squadre e soprattutto in ottica scudetto.

Il primo tempo si è concluso 1-0 per l’Inter con il goal di Lautoaro Martinez, che ha sbloccato su un cross di Lukaku al 5′. Con questo risultato l’Inter allungherebbe sul Milan mettendo 4 punti di distacco, bottino importante a questo punto del campionato.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE