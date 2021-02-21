LIVE – Rete! Il Napoli pareggia i conti con Piotr Zielinski. 1-1 dal Gewiss Stadium

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Al 58′ minuto Piotr Zielinski riporta il risultato in parità. Cross preciso di Matteo Politano che serve un pallone stupendo per il polacco, che con una grande giocata insacca il pallone alle spalle di Gollini. 1-1 dal Gewiss Stadium.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE